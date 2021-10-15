Injury-hit Springbok star Kolbe arrives in Toulon for new start
He will be officially introduced to the fans at the club's home game with Racing 92 at Stade Mayol on Saturday.
PARIS - Injury-hit South African World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe arrived in Toulon on Thursday to start a new chapter in his French Top 14 career despite a question mark over when he will actually play his first game.
The 27-year-old winger, who has moved on a three-year deal from Toulouse, injured his right knee on international duty at the start of September.
In his absence, three-time European champions Toulon have won just two of six league games and are ninth in the top-flight table.
He will be officially introduced to the fans at the club's home game with Racing 92 at Stade Mayol on Saturday.
"It's a superb welcome that you have given me and my family since we arrived," Kolbe said in a video message released by the club.
Kolbe helped Toulouse to the Top 14 title last season.
@Cheslin_Kolbe11 accueilli par le Prsident Bernard Lemaitre ! pic.twitter.com/8FXiRUaNxSRCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) October 14, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.