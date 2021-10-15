Govt aims to vaccinate at least 50% of 12 to 17-year-olds by December

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced coronavirus vaccinations will be available for children from the age of 12 from Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Government is aiming to have at least 50% of the 12 to 17-year-old group vaccinated against COVID-19 before the December holidays.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday announced that the coronavirus vaccinations will be available for children from the age of 12 from next week.

South Africa is set to pass 20 million vaccine jabs on Friday.

Health Department acting DG doctor Nicholas Crisp said the 12- to 17-year-old cohort comprises 6 million children.

“It would be good to get a hold of those children before school ends or before the end of their exams.”

He added that vaccinations would not yet be available at schools, but that could happen next year.

Phaahla said children would only get one Pfizer shot for now.

That strategy will be reviewed later based on international studies.

