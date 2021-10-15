Fearful Pennyville residents call for police action to end deadly violence

Angry residents of Pennyville said that they could no longer tolerate living in fear, accusing police of not acting against people who terrorised their community.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Pennyvile near Orlando, Soweto, said that they feared more shootouts in their area if the authorities did not step up security.

The police said that two people were killed in a shootout last week in what appeared to have been clashes between zama-zamas.

Residents said that they believed that the death toll was higher and have called for the police to intervene.

The zama-zamas are believed to be living in a nearby informal settlement.

Residents said that more people were killed last week and not just two, as one community member explained.

"About 12 people were shot. We went to bed knowing three people were killed, but we woke up to news of more people killed."

Residents have singled out those responsible for the killings, saying that they wanted them to leave the area.

"They're doing what they're doing because they know they can get away with it," one resident said.

Residents have held several protests requesting the police to intervene.

