DA aims to resuscitate CT's rail network with help of private investment

Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday briefed the media at the Woodstock train station where the party pledged its commitment to making public transport work by fighting for control over railways and expanding the MyCiTi bus service.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it wanted to resuscitate Cape Town's collapsed rail network with the help of private investment.

Services across the city have been affected by land invasions, collapsed infrastructure and vandalism for a number of years.

Hill-Lewis said that he planned to engage with private sector partners to prepare for a future rail system run through private concessions.

"Decades of mismanagement by the national government have left the system totally collapsed. As is the case with load shedding and policing, there is simply no way that the national ANC government will ever be able to restore Cape Town's train service to full capacity."

Hill-Lewis said that they'd done their own research and analysis showed that Metrorail had collapsed to such a staggering extent that 64% of Capetonians in wards that previously had access to passenger rail services had now lost that access.

He said that as they worked to gain control over Cape Town’s rail system, the party had also pledged to continue to invest in other forms of public transport, including the MyCiTi bus system that's been without its N2 Express Service since May 2019.

