'Criminals must feel us & run': Cele launches safer festive season operation

JOHANNESBURG - Police are focusing on gender-based violence, border security and the contravention of road regulations this festive season.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Friday launched the national safer festive season operation in the North West.

Officers will be deployed to hot spots across South Africa to ensure citizens and those visiting the country are safe.

Police say this festive season there would be a high priority on visible policing.

Cele said there was also a focus on ensuring vulnerable citizens would be protected: “Women, children, elderly and all people of different sexual orientation are safe.”

He’s issued a stern warning to criminals: “The aim here is to tell the criminals that we are around and that they must feel us, hear us, feel us and run.”

The police minister has also urged communities to cooperate with police.