Creecy wants to narrow emissions gap with new 2030 climate targets

CAPE TOWN - Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said it was important to narrow the emissions gap with new enhanced 2030 climate targets.

She was talking to experts in preparation for the Glasgow International Climate Change talks on Friday.

The 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November.

The focus of COP26 will be the completion of the Paris Rule Book and how countries are planning to tackle climate change.

Creecy said South Africa expected to secure new commitments of support by developed countries.

“There needs to be enhanced action on adaptation and new finance, especially adaption. We need to address loss and damage, this is a very important issue. We need to resolve Article 6.”

The UK and Italy hosted a pre-COP26 meeting in Italy from 30 September to 2 October with South Africa represented.

