CoCT working to have MyCiTi N2 express service running within Q1 of 2022

CAPE TOWN - The MyCiTi N2 express service may be reintroduced early next year.

That's according to the City Of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.

He joined Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis at the Woodstock train station on Thursday, where they announced plans to improve public transport in the city.

The MyCiTi N2 Express service was terminated in May 2019 after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract. It had been operated by Golden Arrow Bus Services, the City of Cape Town and taxi operators in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

Quintas said the parties were still negotiating: “I'm comfortable to say that we are at a junction now where we believe that the return of that service, which will service Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, is imminent, bearing in mind that we are now approaching the month of November, I think it's safe to say that we're working to have this service up and running within the first quarter of next year," he said.

Quintas said there were some hurdles that they needed to overcome before signing a new agreement.

“It's really about the commuters of Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and we cannot have it any longer that so many commuters coming from that corridor are left with virtually one option for transport,” he said.

