Cele: Police will find those responsible for Gqeberha violence

Police said that alleged retaliation between local Korsten businessmen and taxi drivers had resulted in the damage of 12 vehicles, including 8 taxis which were set alight.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police would use all available resources to track down those responsible for the destruction of property in Gqeberha.

On Wednesday, violence broke out in Korsten, stemming from a motor vehicle accident between a taxi and a vehicle believed to belong to a local businessman.

The incident led to the torching of several vehicles and property.

On Thursday, Cele visited the area following the violence.

Police said that alleged retaliation between local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued and resulted in the damage of 12 vehicles, including 8 taxis which were set alight.

Three shops were also burnt, as well as vendor stalls.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that more personnel had been deployed to the area to ensure stability.

"Property was destroyed, there was arson, car burned, shops burned, firearms brandished, some of them fired. Police will have to find all the people that committed crimes," the minister said.

An agreement has been reached between the taxi industry and business people, who are mostly Somali nationals, so that the situation did not escalate even further.

Said Mohamed from the Somali Association of South Africa said that at this stage, they did not know who set the taxis alight and that they would wait for law enforcement officials to furnish them with details.

But he said that while there were reports that Somali nationals fired shots, it was not true.

"The incident started when a taxi hit a Somali. No Somali shot anybody," he said.

Cele added that more officers would be sent to the Walmer area, which had seen a spate of murders believed to be related to gang violence.

