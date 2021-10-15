ANC's Motlanthe urges party branches to close ranks & focus on elections

In an internal memo, Kgalema Motlanthe said that African National Congress (ANC) leaders should not try to resolve disputes while on the campaign trail.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) elections head, Kgalema Motlanthe, has urged party branches to close ranks and focus on the upcoming elections.

In an internal memo, he said that ANC leaders should not try to resolve disputes while on the campaign trail.

Election campaigns could continue well over Christmas and New Year thanks to ANC infighting.

The party's elections committee, led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, has set out a timeline to deal with list disputes after the 1 November local government poll.

The provincial list committees dealing with such disputes will start with their preparatory meetings on election day.

According to the timeline, the first two weeks of December will be set aside to deal with the resignation of elected councillors wrongly put on the list, and the registration of their replacements.

The by-elections campaigns are set to start on 15 December and run until the end of January, or until the by-elections take place.

In the memo, Motlanthe has urged ANC members to "close ranks, unite and exercise maximum discipline to ensure victory in all the wards which the ANC is contesting throughout the country".

