4 EC Sassa officials arrested for fraud amounting to more than R5m

The data capturers were taken into custody by Hawks officers at various locations on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Four Eastern Cape South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials have been arrested for fraud.

It's alleged that in March 2019 they'd been tasked with approving grant payments.

Over 1,000 payments of more than R5 million were then authorised on one day.

It caught the attention of Sassa bosses who looked into the matter. The payments were eventually frozen.

They found that other transactions which had been verified by the four were false.

The Hawks said that the suspects had an accomplice in Durban who apparently targeted more than 400 people.

