12 to 17 age group to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the Pfizer vaccine would be rolled out to this age group.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that 12 to 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive the jab from Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement at a briefing on Friday morning.

He said that the Pfizer vaccine would be rolled out to this age group.

"This service will start on the 20th of October to allow the necessary preparation on the EVDS registration system and also other logistical preparations," Minister Phaahla said.