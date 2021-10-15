12 to 17 age group to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the Pfizer vaccine would be rolled out to this age group.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that 12 to 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive the jab from Wednesday.
The minister made the announcement at a briefing on Friday morning.
He said that the Pfizer vaccine would be rolled out to this age group.
"This service will start on the 20th of October to allow the necessary preparation on the EVDS registration system and also other logistical preparations," Minister Phaahla said.
Minister of Health has announced that govt is ready to vaccinate children from 12 yrs to 17 yrs. The vaccination fir this cohort will be opened on 20 October. The vaccine MAC recommended that children should be give 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine #VaccineRollOutSADepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
Children 12yrs to 17yrs will be vaccinated through the Electronic Vaccination Data System #EVDS . They can go to any private and public vaccination site nearest to them #COVID19 #VaccineRollOutSADepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
