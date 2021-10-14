WC DA pledges to improve Metrorail & expand MyCiTi services

Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has on Thursday briefed the media at the Woodstock Train Station.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has pledged its commitment to making public transport work by fighting for control over railways and expanding the MyCiTi bus service.

Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday briefed the media at the Woodstock Train Station.

He said the collapse of Metrorail had hit some of the city's poorest communities the hardest and that had to change.

READ MORE:

- Prasa working hard to address WCs rail issues - Matthews

- WC services recovered after being impacted by COVID-19, says Metrorail

- MyCiTi service almost 100% operational

Hill-Lewis said they did their own research and analysis showed that Metrorail had collapsed to such a staggering extent that 64% of Capetonians in wards that previously had access to passenger rail services had now lost that access.

He said to date, only 36% of residents still had access to a working train station in the ward where they lived.

“If you look at where those areas are, it is actually the poorest parts of Cape Town that are worst affected. So this is actually a collapse of a gap of government service that is having a compounding impact on poverty and exclusion in places like Khayelitsha and the whole of Mitchells Plain.”

Services across the Western Cape have been affected by land invasions, collapsed infrastructure and vandalism.

Hill-Lewis said the DA-led Cape Town was ready to take the lead in securing private investment in the rail network.

He said they planned to engage with private sector partners to prepare for a future rail system run through private concessions.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.