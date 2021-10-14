Unvaccinated health workers won't be forced to get COVID jab - KZN Health MEC

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said that as much as a department continued to encourage healthcare workers to get vaccinated, it would certainly not force them to do so.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said that unvaccinated health workers in the province would not be forced to take the COVID-19 jabs.

Around 20,000 health workers in the province have still not received their vaccinations.

She said that their right to choose should be respected.

“I think all of us should accept that it is their constitutional right not to take the vaccine if they choose not to. At this point, there is not a single person who is forced to get vaccinated, however, we do request our health workers to consider taking the vaccine,” she said.

However, she said that if national government made it mandatory for all healthcare officials to get jabbed, things may then take a different turn.

“Are we going to consider forcing them to get vaccinated? That can only be done if the national government makes that decision,” she added.

The MEC maintains that the vaccination of workers was in their best interest.

