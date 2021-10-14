Tswaing municipality placed under administration after NCOP hears of dysfunction

Officials from the North West municipality told the NCOP earlier this week that the dysfunctional municipality had failed to pay pensions and the medical aid of its employees.

CAPE TOWN - The Tswaing Municipality in the North West has two mayors, two Speakers and two municipal managers from opposing African National Congress (ANC) factions and is unable to function.

This is one of the reasons that has led to its dissolution and being placed under Section 139 intervention just weeks from the local polls.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) adopted a report on Wednesday officially placing the municipality under administration.

Refuse had gone uncollected and service delivery had come to a complete standstill, with millions owed to Eskom.

Cooperative Governance select committee chairperson, China Dodovu: "The provincial government highlighted that the Tswaing council was characterised by in-fighting, inter-political party divisions and the divisions in political caucuses. As a result the council two mayors, two Speakers and two municipal managers."

Tswaing also highlighted the systemic problems plaguing local government as South Africans head to the polls on 1 November.

Local government expert, Professor Jaap de Visser, of the Dullah Omar Institute, said that political instability was felt the most at local level.

"The impact is immediate. Within a few days, the trucks don't leave the depot and waste doesn't get collected. It has an immediate impact," he said.

The future of Tswaing and other struggling municipalities is now in the hands of voters when they elect new leadership.

