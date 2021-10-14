Go

Taxis, cars torched after Gqeberha road rage incident sparks violence

It's understood that the violence was sparked by a road rage incident when a taxi and a motorist collided on Durban Road.

A screengrab of taxis burning during violence in Korsten, Gqeberha on 13 October 2021.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property after community members in Gqeberha torched at least 10 vehicles during a violent protest.

Pedestrians and motorists fled in all directions to get to safety when criminals went on the rampage in Korsten on Wednesday.

Residents retaliated by setting eight taxis on fire, along with two private vehicles.

Several shops were also vandalised.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "It is alleged that there was a motor vehicle accident between an Audi and a taxi and the taxi driver alighted from the vehicle and started to assault the driver of the Audi. The businessmen of the area came to the assistance of the Audi driver and the driver got into his vehicle and was then met by a group of taxi drivers, who attacked him and set his vehicle alight. The was a retaliation between the businessmen and the taxi drivers."

The violence then spread to Kwazakhele where three shops owned by foreign nationals were torched.

"There were three foreign national shops that were petrol-bombed last night in the Kwazakhele area. There's still a heavy police presence throughout the area. No one was injured in the incident," Naidu said.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

