Taxis, cars torched after Gqeberha road rage incident sparks violence

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property after community members in Gqeberha torched at least 10 vehicles during a violent protest.

Pedestrians and motorists fled in all directions to get to safety when criminals went on the rampage in Korsten on Wednesday.

It's understood that the violence was sparked by a road rage incident when a taxi and a motorist collided on Durban Road.

Residents retaliated by setting eight taxis on fire, along with two private vehicles.

Several shops were also vandalised.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "It is alleged that there was a motor vehicle accident between an Audi and a taxi and the taxi driver alighted from the vehicle and started to assault the driver of the Audi. The businessmen of the area came to the assistance of the Audi driver and the driver got into his vehicle and was then met by a group of taxi drivers, who attacked him and set his vehicle alight. The was a retaliation between the businessmen and the taxi drivers."