State: There’s enough evidence to find Nomia Ndlovu guilty of murder, fraud

State prosecutor Riana Williams drew a pattern of inconsistencies in Nomia Ndlovu’s bail affidavit and her testimony in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has argued that there is sufficient evidence before the court for Nomia Ndlovu to be found guilty of plotting the murders of five relatives and her lover for insurance money.

The case against the former Tembisa constable has been remanded until next Friday after the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge heard closing arguments from the State and the defence on Thursday.

Ndlovu sat quietly in court, swaying from side to side as both the State and defence made their closing arguments in court.

She also sought to demonstrate how Ndlovu was always in close proximity when the bodies of her alleged victims were found.

“She was the first there at the murder scenes.”

Judge Ramarumo Monama invited Ndlovu’s lawyer, on several occasions, to help him determine if the State failed to prove that Ndlovu is guilty.

Ndlovu has denied any involvement in the deaths of her five relatives and her lover between 2012 and 2018.

She also denied that she was plotting the murder of her sister, Joyce Ndlovu, and her five children when she was arrested.

It is alleged that Ndlovu pocketed nearly R1.4 million from the insurance claims.

Judgment has been reserved and the case remanded until 22 October.