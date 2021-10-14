SPAR Proteas looking to test out new combinations in UK tour

The South African national netball team will face Ireland, Wales and Scotland and will return home on 28 October.

CAPE TOWN - The SPAR Proteas are gearing up for high-profile games against top UK sides as they ramp up their preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.

This tour replaces the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, which was scheduled to take place in the middle of October. The series was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions in Jamaica.

After the recent conclusion of their training camp in Stellenbosch, coach Dorette Badenhorst is relieved that they get to play: “We are really grateful for the opportunity to get some game time. When the Jamaica [tour] was cancelled, it was really heartbreaking and COVID taught us to adapt and that lives matter for all of us.”

In terms of what they are looking to achieve in the three games, Badenhorst said they had clear goals: “We will take every opportunity to build some new combinations and settle our current combinations.”

Having last played an international match in March this year in the SPAR Challenge Tri Nations tournament against Namibia and Uganda, the netball coach said: “The spirit is really good in the team, they worked hard on and off the court and they are ready to showcase some great talent.”

Badenhorst said there were some new faces in the squad, and they were looking forward to the challenge: “For some players, it’s the first time out of the country and they’ve worked hard and also showing some character. We are building on relationships and overall, we just want to go out there and play some great netball.”

The Commonwealth Games next year will be followed by the Netball World Cup hosted by South Africa.

THE SQUAD:

Defence:

Phumza Maweni,

Boitumelo Mahloko,

Karla Pretorius,

Simoné Rabie,

Monique Reyneke.

Mid-court:

Bongiwe Msomi (C),

Refiloe Nketsa,

Tshinakaho Mdau,

Izette Griesel,

Khanyisa Chawane.

Shooters:

Ine-Marí Venter,

Lefebré Rademan,

Sigi Burger,

Elmeré van der Berg,

Jessica du Plessis.

