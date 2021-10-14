Section27 takes DBE to court after 2 NW pupils were sexually abused

The advocacy group said they were concerned by the systemic failure to protect pupils after a minor was raped in 2015 and another sexually assaulted in 2017, allegedly by a caretaker at a primary school.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights group Section27 on Thursday said it would be taking legal action against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the SAPS for their collective failure to deal with the sexual abuse and harassment of two pupils in the North West.

The advocacy group said they were concerned by the systemic failure to protect pupils after a minor was raped in 2015 and another sexually assaulted in 2017, allegedly by a caretaker at a primary school.

The court action has been intuited against the principal of the school and the governing body, who have continued to employ the accused caretaker even after they were made aware of the allegations of sexual abuse.

Section27's Boitumelo Masipa said: “The Department of Education, the head of the North West provincial education department, the MEC for sport and education development, the minister of police, the civilian secretariat of the police service are named as respondents of the case for their role to swiftly act on the perpetrator but allegedly failed to act to defend the lives of the children concerned.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.