SAHRC: Water dept must do something about Bronkhorstspruit water crisis

The commission's officials inspected the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday after it was shut down to avoid distribution of poor-quality water to residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said problems with water quality in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, were a representation of what was happening in many communities across the country.

Last week, the City of Tshwane announced that roaming tankers would be arranged for affected communities.

The commission's Buang Jones said the water and sanitation department should do something about the crisis.

“They need to upgrade and expand the capacity of the current infrastructure to cope with the growing population, but there’s also a need for government to look at budgets allocated for water and sanitation. These budgets can be used for operations and maintenance.”

