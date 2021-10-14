Saftu affiliated unions to down tools in support of Numsa engineering strike

Thousands of workers affiliated to metalworkers union, Numsa, abandoned their posts last week demanding an 8% wage hike.

JOHANNESBURG - Saftu's general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi joined workers as they picketed in Germiston and Benoni on Wednesday.

Numsa said that while it was still considering a new wage offer from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa, the strike in the sector continued.

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku: "The unions that are affiliated to Saftu will embark on secondary strikes in support of the engineering workers, that means that there will be downing of tools maybe across various industries in support of Numsa workers who are currently striking."

