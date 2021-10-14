SA records 942 new COVID cases, 37 fatalities

Since the start of the pandemic early last year, the country's known caseload has ballooned to 2.9 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Another 942 COVID-19 tests have come back positive in South Africa.

Since the start of the pandemic early last year, the country's known caseload has ballooned to 2.9 million.

Sadly, 37 more deaths were also recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, with the country's death toll now at 88,466.

On the vaccine front, 19.6 million jabs have been administered so far but many people still have to get their second Pfizer shot.

Government is aiming to innoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.