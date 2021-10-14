SA records 942 new COVID cases, 37 fatalities
Since the start of the pandemic early last year, the country's known caseload has ballooned to 2.9 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Another 942 COVID-19 tests have come back positive in South Africa.
Sadly, 37 more deaths were also recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, with the country's death toll now at 88,466.
On the vaccine front, 19.6 million jabs have been administered so far but many people still have to get their second Pfizer shot.
Government is aiming to innoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 913 880 with 942 new cases reported. Today 37 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 466 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 802 615 with a recovery rate of 96,2% pic.twitter.com/wSl3LdDj3sDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 13, 2021
