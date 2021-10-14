Probe under way after woman falls to her death at Sandton City

It’s understood the woman jumped from the eighth floor of the packed shopping centre on Wednesday with some shoppers witnessing the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating an alleged suicide after a woman jumped to her death inside Sandton City Mall.

The police's Mavele Masondo said she was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after a woman allegedly jumped from the eighth floor at Sandton City Mall.”

Meanwhile, management at Sandton City has requested that footage of the alleged suicide be removed from social media platforms.

