Political parties received over R1bn yearly of taxpayers' money - Outa

CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Thursday asked for more transparency around party political funding.

An investigation by the lobby group has revealed that parties have received more than R1 billion yearly in tax money.

The Political Party Funding Act has endeavoured to bring more transparency around how parties get their money.

But there is still no accounting for most of the money parties receive from the state.

In a report published on Thursday, Outa said most of the funding parties got came from Parliament and legislatures, and was not properly accounted for.

Much of this money is meant for constituency offices, but there is no way of checking that it is actually spent on constituency work.

The calculations exclude the money spent by the legislatures to enable politicians to do their work.

Outa wants the funding to be more transparent and for parties to receive less.

