Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence

They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will be visiting Gqeberha on Thursday following the violence that broke out there.

“According to police reports, alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers in sued, resulting in eight taxis been set alight two taxis were damaged and a civilian vehicle was also set alight. No injuries were reported,” spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said.

Shops were also vandalised. The violence then spread to Kwazakhele where several more stores were torched but no arrests have been made.