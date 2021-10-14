Numsa rejects new 6% wage offer in metals, engineering sector

The union held a media briefing on Thursday afternoon to respond to the wage proposal made by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA).

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa has rejected a new wage offer as their strike, that has affected the metals and engineering sector, enters its second week.

The union held a media briefing on Thursday afternoon to respond to the wage proposal made by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA).

Numsa and SEIFSA failed to reach an agreement following talks on Wednesday.

The union is demanding an 8% wage increase across-the-board. While the employer body revised its offer to 6% from its original 4.4% proposal.

Secretary Irvin Jim said they wanted workers to come forward with meaningful offers to resolve the standoff.

“Our members have said they have considered to take this offer on condition that SEIFSA is prepared to pay it on actual rates of pay and not on minimums. As things stand, there is no agreement that exists between us and SEIFSA. If all employers' associations do not move swiftly and come to the table to settle the strike, they will leave the union with no choice but to collapse the rest of the economy.”

