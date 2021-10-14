NCC to refer Elgin Fruit Juice to tribunal if probe finds it contravened CPA

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that based on information provided to them, they had reasonable grounds to believe that Elgin Fruit Juice supplied goods that were unsafe or posed a potential risk to the public.

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said that it would not allow the health of consumers to be compromised.

This came after the watchdog launched an investigation into the conduct of Elgin Fruit Juice which supplies 100% apple juice concentrate.

The probe follows a recent recall of apple juice products by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods and Woolworths after they were found to have elevated levels of the toxin, patulin.

“We believe that the investigation is going to help the commission understand the nature, the causes the extent and the degree of the risk. If our investigation reveals that Elgin contravened the provisions of the Act, we will definitely refer the matter to the tribunal,” she said.

Last week, Pioneer Foods announced a recall of some of its apple LiquiFruit products shortly after Coca-Cola Beverages recalled more than 37,000 cases of Appletiser. At the same time, Woolworths recalled its own branded 100% apple juice 200ml cartons with the best before dates of 23, 28 and 29 March 2022.

“We have a responsibility as the National Consumer Commission, through the Consumer Protection Act, to ensure that every consumer in the republic receives goods that are safe, and are of good quality,” Mabuza added.

