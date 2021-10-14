NAAMSA denies claims of rental vehicle shortage in the country

Eyewitness News on Wednesday reported on industry claims that it could be a challenge to hire cars during the December holidays due to vehicle supply issues.

CAPE TOWN - The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) on Thursday denied claims of a shortage of rental vehicles.

The Pace Auto Group has indicated companies have had to sell off a part of their fleet because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global semiconductor chip shortage.

NAAMSA insists there are sufficient vehicle stocks to meet the demand of individuals, government and car rental companies.

CEO Mikel Mabasa said a global semiconductor chip shortage had not necessarily hampered South Africa's capacity and ability to produce vehicles.

“South Africa is hosting seven vehicle manufacturers in the country currently. None of them, up to now, have reported that they are having challenges in relation to shortages.”

He said challenges people may experience at car rental companies were not due to supply shortages from manufacturers.

