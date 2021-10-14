Murder-accused Msibi’s defence says there're political motives behind his arrest

Former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's bail hearing continued in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday with proceeding postponed until Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence counsel for former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi has alleged that there are factional political motives behind his arrest for murder.

Msibi's bail hearing continued in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday with proceeding postponed until Friday.

His lawyer Coert Jordaan said the investigating officer in the murder case was accusing Msibi of murder because of what he called "the instigation by a certain section and because of politics". He did not elaborate.

Msibi's bail application continued after a bomb scare forced an adjournment on Wednesday.

The former MEC and two co-accused face two counts of murder and one of attempted murder related to a shooting at a Mbombela chesanyama on 22 August, when two people were killed and one was wounded.

Investigating officer Samson Bila said a witness identified Msibi as one of the shooters.

Jordaan said the accused would argue that they had no intention to abscond or interfere with the investigation, witnesses or the evidence.

The State is opposing bail.

