Murder accused ex-MEC Msibi back in court after bomb scare delays bail bid

Mandla Msibi and two others are appearing for a bail application in connection with the murder of two people who were shot and killed while another was wounded in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi is expected back in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday morning after his bail application was adjourned on Wednesday following a bomb scare.

Police had to evacuate the entire court building on Wednesday.

Murder accused Msibi and two of his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Thursday for a third day in a bid to be released on bail.

Mpumalanga police said that while there was a bomb scare, it was not specified in which courtroom the threat may had been. The police's Donald Mdhluli said they were investigating.

"We have opened a case regarding this threat, trying to find where it originated from," he said.

Earlier this week, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane announced the decision to relieve Msibi of his duties in light of the serious allegations against him.

