Go

Murder accused ex-MEC Msibi back in court after bomb scare delays bail bid

Mandla Msibi and two others are appearing for a bail application in connection with the murder of two people who were shot and killed while another was wounded in August.

Mandla Msibi. Picture: GCIS
Mandla Msibi. Picture: GCIS
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi is expected back in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday morning after his bail application was adjourned on Wednesday following a bomb scare.

Police had to evacuate the entire court building on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare

Msibi and two others are appearing for a bail application in connection with the murder of two people who were shot and killed while another was wounded in August.

Murder accused Msibi and two of his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Thursday for a third day in a bid to be released on bail.

Mpumalanga police said that while there was a bomb scare, it was not specified in which courtroom the threat may had been. The police's Donald Mdhluli said they were investigating.

"We have opened a case regarding this threat, trying to find where it originated from," he said.

Earlier this week, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane announced the decision to relieve Msibi of his duties in light of the serious allegations against him.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA