More than 500,000 citizens benefited from phase 1 of PES - Gungubele

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that more than half a million South Africans have directly benefitted from the first phase of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, either through employment or grants to support their own economic activity.

The stimulus was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year as part of the government’s response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he said that this number was expected to rise with the implementation of phase two of the programme.

"Phase 2 of the employment stimulus has now commenced implementation, with a total of R11 billion allocated by National Treasury. This will support the continuation of some programmes from Phase 1, as well as a range of new programmes."

Gugubele said that the recruitment of 287,000 young people as school assistants was already under way, with participants to be placed in November.

"Phase 2 will include the establishment of a new Social Employment Fund, which will support work for common good in communities provided by organisations outside of the state.

"Phase 2 will also support the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, including the establishment of the national Pathway Management Network, the revitalisation of the National Youth Service, and a new model of skills training for unemployed youth linked to employment."

