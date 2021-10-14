More than 30 Seawinds residents hospitalised for suspected food poisoning

Emergency service ER24 said that officials were called to the area late on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - More than 30 people from Seawinds in Cape Town have been hospitalised for suspected food poisoning.

It's believed that a number of people had eaten from a batch of food and fell ill.

Some started vomiting, while others experienced stomach cramps and nausea.

Thirty-seven people, among them children, were then rushed to hospitals and clinics.

