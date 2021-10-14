Modise, Gungubele held hostage by military veterans

Eyewitness News has also seen leaked pictures and videos from inside St George’s showing Minister Thandi Modise and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla and the ex combatants.

JOHANNESBURG - Defense Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Defense Minister Thabang Makwetla are being held hostage by former liberation combatants at St. George’s hotel in Pretoria.

Eyewitness News can report that scores of police have arrived a hotel on Thursday night. They were seen making their way into the venue.

Eyewitness News has also seen leaked pictures and videos from inside St George’s showing Modise and Makwetla and the ex combatants.

The combatants were meeting with the ministers after they forced their way into Luthuli house demanding better care for military veterans this week.

The group from Umkhonto we Sizwe, APLA and AZANLA, represented by the Liberation Struggle War Veterans (LSWV), were meeting with the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans chaired by the Deputy President of the Republic David Mabuza on Thursday.

However, sources say Mabuza is not at the venue as the hostage situation unfolds.

In one of the videos seen by Eyewitness News, Modise and Makwetla are seen confronted by people clad in camouflage uniform.

A man can be heard saying, “you don’t care about us.”

In another video, Makwetla can be seen trying to explain government programmes extended to former combatants to assist them. But an elderly woman dismisses him.

“Uyaseshaya-shaya lo (he is lying to us)," she said.

"What happened to R4 million,” another woman is heard shouting in background.

Another gentleman is seen confronting Makwetla, asking when will they be assisted.

Attempts to reach governments have been unsuccessful.

