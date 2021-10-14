Go

Magashule, Niehaus arrive in Durban in support of Jacob Zuma prayer meeting

The Jacob Zuma Foundation organised Thursday's gathering to welcome him back into society following his short jail stint.

Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, speaks ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021.Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
26 minutes ago

DURBAN - The allies of former President Jacob Zuma, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus have arrived in Durban for the former president’s welcome prayer event.

Zuma was handed a 15-month jail sentence in June for contempt of court but he was subsequently granted medical parole.

Niehaus said that they were expecting the former president to join the festivities.

“People are here to welcome back, to see that President Zuma is well, so that is why it is so important that President Zuma should be present, thanking the people for this,” Niehaus said.

