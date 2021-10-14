Magashule, Niehaus arrive in Durban in support of Jacob Zuma prayer meeting The Jacob Zuma Foundation organised Thursday's gathering to welcome him back into society following his short jail stint. Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma Foundation DURBAN - The allies of former President Jacob Zuma, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus have arrived in Durban for the former president’s welcome prayer event. The Jacob Zuma Foundation organised Thursday's gathering to welcome him back into society following his short jail stint. MKMVA members singing and dancing, the prayer has not started yet. #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/l87Gjw7XF4 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 14, 2021

Zuma was handed a 15-month jail sentence in June for contempt of court but he was subsequently granted medical parole.

Niehaus said that they were expecting the former president to join the festivities.

“People are here to welcome back, to see that President Zuma is well, so that is why it is so important that President Zuma should be present, thanking the people for this,” Niehaus said.

