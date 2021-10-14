KZN ANC's Zikalala to address supporters at Jacob Zuma homecoming event

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC said that it would join those who would be gathering to welcome the former president back to society with a prayer.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala is expected to be one of the speakers at a welcome home prayer event for former President Jacob Zuma in Durban on Thursday morning.

Zuma’s foundation will host the event after he was granted medical parole.

The party said that it expected its members in the province to also attend the event.



Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela: "We can confirm that the ACN in KwaZulu-Natal encourages its members to go and attend the prayer on behalf of the former president, Comrade Jacob Zuma."

He said that the provincial chairperson Zikalala was among the few who would take to the podium to deliver a message.

