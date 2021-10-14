Judgment reserved in Nomia Ndlovu's murder, insurance fraud trial

The High Court sitting in Palm Ridge resumed proceedings on Thursday morning for final arguments.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the trial of fraud and murder accused Nomia Ndlovu.

The court heard closing arguments from both the State and the defence, with prosecutor Riana Williams saying that there was enough evidence before the court for it to find Ndlovu guilty.

“The court cannot just turn a blind eye to a mountain of evidence. On its own, it might be the lightest feather, but a ton of feathers is still a ton of feathers and it may provide sufficient way for this court to convict the accused.”

Last month, Ndlovu's trial caught the attention of South Africans as she answered questions relating to her alleged involvement in the murders of five relatives and her lover.

The former Tembisa police officer is accused of ordering hits and plotting the murder of relatives, including her mother and sister so that she could cash out on several insurance policies.

Ndlovu has denied any involvement in the deaths of her five relatives and her lover between 2012 and 2018.

She also denied that she was plotting the murder of her sister, Joyce Ndlovu, and her five children when she was arrested.

It is alleged that Ndlovu pocketed nearly R1.4 million from the insurance claims.

Judgment is expected to be handed down next week Friday.

