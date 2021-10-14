Jailing me was unconstitutional: Zuma speaks for first time since his release

He was speaking at a prayer service in Durban on Thursday to welcome him home.

JOHANNESSBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said his imprisonment was the equivalent of what happened under apartheid where people were jailed without trial.

Zuma said his imprisonment was unconstitutional: “It is this State that has imprisoned me for contempt of court without trial. Something has gone terribly wrong.”

Zuma has been released on medical parole after being sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for refusing to testify before the state capture commission.