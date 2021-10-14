Jacob Zuma set for hero's celebration in Durban homecoming

Jacob Zuma will be welcomed in Durban after he was granted medical parole.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that they were ready to welcome the former president home on Thursday morning and they were calling the occasion "a celebration of a hero".

The convicted criminal was jailed for contempt of court after refusing to cooperate with the state capture commission that he set up.

The foundation's Mzwanele Manyi: "This is going to be a day of excitement, really. It's a prayer [day] but I also think that at the same time, it's a celebration of a hero, a freedom fighter, a celebration of a people's person, a celebration of a father of the nation."

It will be the former president's first public appearance following his incarceration at the Estcourt prison facility in July. He was placed on medical parole in September.

