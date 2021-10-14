‘I have no such power’ – Magashule denies influence in Mabuyane corruption case

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, in an affidavit filed last month, told the High Court in Bhisho there was a witch-hunt against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has referred to ‘no such powers nor any connections with the Hawks’ when responding to claims that he set the specialised police unit on Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane, in an affidavit filed last month, told the High Court in Bhisho there was a witch-hunt against him.

He suggested the Hawks investigators from the Free State had links to Magashule.

They have questioned the premier over claims of fraud and corruption linked to a 2019 affidavit by businessman Lonwabo Bam, who alleged Mabuyane had benefited from funds for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial.

Mabuyane has claimed that Magashule is out to get him because he was one the most vocal members of the ANC calling for the embattled secretary general to step aside over his corruption charges.

ALSO READ:

Magashule is not ready to talk and attempts by journalists in KwaZulu-Natal did not get much out of the embattled leader.

But when asked what should happen with Mabuyane, he said: “It’s not for me to decide, the public and the ANC have to their thing.”

Mabuyane, who suggests that Magashule still has some hold over the state machinery in the Free State, seems to believe Magashule’s rehashing of the fraud and corruption allegations resulted in the charges being reinstated.

But Magashule said it couldn’t be him: “I think I have no such power.”

The Hawks say the 2019 matter only closed in March this year while the two men’s political party, the ANC, said all claims must be ventilated in the courts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.