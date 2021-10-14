Hawks net 9 suspects, abalone, equipment worth nearly R20m in Bellville

Nine suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday after they were nabbed during an operation by the Hawks and police on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A crackdown on apparent abalone smuggling worth an estimated R20.2 million has led to several arrests in Bellville and the surrounding areas.

At one suspected illegal abalone facility in Stikland, authorities seized perlemoen and processing equipment worth more than R13 million.

“Two Chinese nationals and two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested for operating an illegal abalone processing facility. Dried abalone units worth R6.5 million were also seized,” said the Hawks' Zinzi Hani.

