Hawks dismiss Mabuyane concerns that FS investigators handling his case

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have dismissed Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s concerns that Free State investigators have been roped in to deal with his matter.

One of the issues that Mabuyane raised in his application for the court to declare a Hawks investigation into him as unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid was that the Hawks from a province where suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule continued to have influence were the ones handling the matter.

He maintained that no information regarding his charges had been shared with him.

Mabuyane’s application was lodged last month over the investigation, which started in May 2019 and wrapped in March 2021. The Hawks also filed its notice to oppose.

The Eastern Cape premier, who is also the ANC provincial chairperson, accuses Magashule of being behind the “fishing expedition”, saying that it was because he called for the ANC secretary-general to step aside that he was being targeted.

But the Hawks’ Kathelgo Mogale said that when it came to the issue of jurisdiction, it should raise no eyebrows as this happened quite often.

"From time to time, the national head will also assign investigators from different provinces to probe cases that aren’t necessarily situated in their own provinces or even where their offices are based."

