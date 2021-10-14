GDE: School placement of grade 1 & 8 pupils for 2022 to begin on Friday

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that the placement period for the 2022 academic year for grades 1 and 8 will begin on Friday.

This follows the online application process that started in August this year.

Parents and guardians will be notified through SMS on the successful placement of their children and will have seven days to accept offer.

The department said pupils had been placed according to the distance they lived from the school while capacity had also be taken into account.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said certain schools had received an overwhelming number of applications.

“We’ve identified 10 high pressure schools during this application period, which have received over 1,900 applications and the capacity ranges around 200-300 at the least. We just want to appeal to parents that we will not be in a position to accommodate everyone who would have applied at those schools.”

