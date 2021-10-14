Eskom suspends power cuts, warns power grid still under pressure

The utility suspended its rolling power cuts on Thursday morning after six days of frustrating power cuts that limited production and caused traffic backlogs.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that it may need to turn off your electricity again if generating capacity becomes strained.

“While Eskom was currently able to suspend load shedding, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force Eskom to implement load shedding at short notice should we lose further significant generation capacity. The teams are doing everything possible to manage the risks,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha.

#POWERALERT 1



Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Thursday, but significant risks to the system remain and loadshedding could again be implemented at short notice pic.twitter.com/oNOWK3l8vU — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 13, 2021

