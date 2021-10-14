Go

Eskom suspends power cuts, warns power grid still under pressure

The utility suspended its rolling power cuts on Thursday morning after six days of frustrating power cuts that limited production and caused traffic backlogs.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that it may need to turn off your electricity again if generating capacity becomes strained.

“While Eskom was currently able to suspend load shedding, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force Eskom to implement load shedding at short notice should we lose further significant generation capacity. The teams are doing everything possible to manage the risks,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha.

