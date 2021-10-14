EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

The party said it wants to wrest control of the hotly contested Metro from the DA, which has run the metro through a coalition with smaller parties since 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape on Thursday said it wanted a mayoral candidate with the right qualifications and experience to be its candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The party said it wanted to wrest control of the hotly contested Metro from the DA, which has run the metro through a coalition with smaller parties since 2016.

The party’s national leadership is expected to descend on Gqeberha and other parts of the metro next week.

ANC PEC spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the people of Nelson Mandela Bay had been responsive to the party’s campaign in the metro.

He said president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to be in the area campaigning for the party next week Friday.

He said immediately after the election, the party was going to start interviewing prospective and qualified mayoral candidates.

Magqashela said this process would take into account their qualifications: “This time around we want to look at issues of people who have education, political understanding of the ANC and experience in government - especially local government. All those variables will be taken into consideration.”

Ramaphosa said last month that mayors must have experience and the party would not choose someone because of popularity.

He said the selection process would be rigorous and also involved the party’s top six leadership.

