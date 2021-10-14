Cope Joburg mayoral candidate Makhubele says party not making empty promises

Speaking in Sandton on Wednesday, Colleen Makhubele said that she was confident that Cope had won the hearts of people looking for fresh new leadership to run the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope)’s mayoral candidate for the City Of Johannesburg, Colleen Makhubele, said that unlike other political parties vying for votes, her party was not making empty promises while campaigning for next month's local government elections.

Speaking in Sandton on Wednesday, Makhubele said that she was confident that Cope had won the hearts of people looking for fresh new leadership to run the city.

“It starts with the tight governance procedures, the right party that wants to do the right thing,” she said.

“We are not going to tolerate those that come here illegally, those that are coming here to commit crime, and we can’t track and trace them, those that are coming in to hijack buildings in the inner city,” said Makhubele.

Makhubele said that her party would address illegal immigrants in the Joburg inner city, adding that foreign nationals who wanted to live and work in South Africa should follow the relevant immigration processes.

The mayoral candidate also said that residents should not be made to carry the burden of service debts that were a result of poor governance, such as e-tolls and the Soweto electricity crisis.

