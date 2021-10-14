CoJ signs MOU with Eskom to start process of supplying power to certain areas

Eskom and the city signed the memorandum on Wednesday night after a year of trying to agree on the terms.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eskom to ostensibly start the process of taking over the responsibility of supplying power to Soweto, Ivory Park, Orange Farm and Sandton.

Soweto residents alone owe Eskom about R7.5 billion for the electricity that they've used.

The utility has been battling for years to get these communities to stop connecting illegally to the power grid. Last month, a protest was killed at the Alex Mall in clashes with security guards after they protested against City Power's removal of illegal connections in the nearby River park area.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane: "What we're going to do as the city and Eskom, we're going to appoint transition advisors to firstly, determine the cost of the assets that we'll be taking over as the city."

Additional reporting by Dominic Majola.

