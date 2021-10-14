CoCT: Return of MyCiTi N2 Express service imminent

Newly appointed Transport Mayco Member Rob Quintas joined DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis for a briefing at Woodstock Train Station on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday said the return of the MyCiTi N2 Express service was imminent.

Newly appointed Transport Mayco Member Rob Quintas joined DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis for a briefing at Woodstock Train Station on Thursday.

The MyCiTi N2 Express service was terminated at the end of May 2019 after the city failed to negotiate a new operating contract when the old one came to an end.

It had been operated by Golden Arrow Bus Services, the City of Cape Town and taxi operators in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

Quintas said work to get the service back up and running was still under way: “we are at a very critical junction in terms of stakeholder engagement and negotiations with our partners in that service, which are chiefly Codeta, Mitchells Plain Region Six and all bus services. I am comfortable to say that we are at a juncture now where we believe that return of that service is imminent.”