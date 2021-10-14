Cele: Action will be taken against those responsible for Gqeberha violence

The minister visited the city on Thursday after chaos erupted following a road accident involving a taxi and a vehicle believed to belong to a local businessman on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said action would be taken against those responsible for the violence in Gqeberha.



The minister visited the city on Thursday after chaos erupted following a road accident involving a taxi and a vehicle believed to belong to a local businessman.

READ MORE:

- Taxis, cars torched after Gqeberha road rage incident sparks violence

- Shops looted, shots fired as violence breaks out in Gqeberha

Cele has met with representatives from the taxi industry and the business community.

Durban Road in Korsten was the scene of violence and destruction on Wednesday with eight taxis set alight, along with another vehicle. Spaza shops were also torched.

Speaking in a Newzroom Afrika report from Gqeberha on Thursday, Cele said investigators were hunting those your brandished and used firearms during the unrest.

“Those guns must be found and be taken through to ballistic processes. Whoever used them has to explain why they utilised their firearm in public.”

Cele said Durban Road was notorious in many ways and would be flooded with police in a bid to clean up the street.