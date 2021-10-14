Case against murder and fraud accused Nomia Ndlovu set to resume in court

The former Tembisa constable is accused of ordering hits and plotting the murder of relatives, including her mother and sister, so that she could cash out on several insurance policies.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of alleged insurance fraudster and killer, Nomia Ndlovu, is expected to resume in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Thursday morning.

Last month, Ndlovu’s trial caught the attention of South Africans as she answered questions relating to her alleged involvement in the murders of five relatives and her lover.

The former Tembisa constable is accused of ordering hits and plotting the murder of relatives, including her mother and sister so that she could cash out on several insurance policies.

Ndlovu has denied any involvement in the deaths of her five relatives and her lover between 2012 and 2018.

She also denied that she was plotting the murder of her sister, Joyce Ndlovu, and her five children when she was arrested.

The former cop told the court that some inconsistencies in the insurance policies she had in the names of her alleged victims showed mistakes that were made by officials and were not a deliberate attempt on her part to defraud the insurance companies.

It is alleged that Ndlovu amassed nearly R1.4 million from the claims.

Ndlovu’s demeanour in court has gone from emotional to impatient at times, with the court adjourning on at least two occasions due to her feeling unwell.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.