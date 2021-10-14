EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court to halt Hawks probe into claims against him

Oscar Mabuyane questioned the role of the Hawks from the Free State in the matter while claiming that the investigation was part of a political plot linked to calls he'd previously made for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside over his corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has approached the courts to try and interdict the Hawks from conducting an investigation into unspecified allegations against him.

In court papers stamped on 14 September, Mabuyane said that he wanted the probe to be declared invalid, unconstitutional and unlawful.

Mabuyane, who is also the premier of the Eastern Cape, questioned the role of the Hawks from the Free State in the matter while claiming that the investigation was part of a political plot linked to calls he'd previously made for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside over his corruption charges.

Magashule was also the former premier of the Free State and long-serving ANC chair of that province. He’s been suspended from the ANC.

This battle is one of many that Mabuyane faces, with the Public Protector recently finding that the premier and Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela unduly benefited from funds intended for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service.

According to Mabuyane’s founding affidavit, the Hawks only got in touch with him in July, through a phone call, which was followed by a meeting in August where he was asked to sign a warning statement.

It was here, where he said that the Hawks informed him that an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption was almost complete. The statement made references to fraud, corruption and money laundering between 2016 and 2018, but Mabuyane said that it did not contain any facts to support the allegations.

Mabuyane suspected that Magashule was behind all this.

Magashule has publicly spoken about allegations around the fraudulent purchase of a car on behalf of the Eastern Cape chair and renovations at his home.

But Mabuyane said that the vehicle was for the ANC and he’s distanced himself from any money linked to the renovations.

