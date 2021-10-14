Amnesty International SA condemns army deployment to eSwatini schools

Education has come to a standstill after the Swaziland National Association of Teachers in eSwatini confirmed the deployment of soldiers and police to about 80 schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International South Africa on Thursday criticised authorities in eSwatini for allowing schools in the country to be overran by the army following pro-democracy protests lead by high school pupils.

Education has come to a standstill after the Swaziland National Association of Teachers in eSwatini confirmed the deployment of soldiers and police to about 80 schools.

The children are calling for the release of some activists, including two members of Parliament, who were arrested during the unrest, which rocked the country in June.

The association’s executive director Shenilla Mohamed said: “Soldiers are not trained deal with public order policing and this is where we see a total violation of rights that takes place. Soldiers are trained to kill. The deployment of them in eSwatini is not a good sign and it is not something as Amnesty International we support.”

Just this month, the rights group called on eSwatini authorities to investigate the death of a protester who was shot allegedly by police as well as the alleged excessive use of force against citizens.

